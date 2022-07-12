On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 12, 2022 1:47 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 78 287 100 50 .348
Devers Bos 80 324 106 59 .327
Bogaerts Bos 83 308 97 51 .315
J.Martinez Bos 76 300 94 50 .313
Benintendi KC 85 313 98 35 .313
Kirk Tor 77 243 75 40 .309
Y.Díaz TB 78 264 81 39 .307
Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306
France Sea 74 291 89 32 .306
Giménez Cle 74 239 71 30 .297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

