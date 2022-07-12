AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 78 287 100 50 .348 Devers Bos 80 324 106 59 .327 Bogaerts Bos 83 308 97 51 .315 J.Martinez Bos 76 300 94 50 .313 Benintendi KC 85 313 98 35 .313 Kirk Tor 77 243 75 40 .309 Y.Díaz TB 78 264 81 39 .307 Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306 France Sea 74 291 89 32 .306 Giménez Cle 74 239 71 30 .297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

