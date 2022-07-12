AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
78
287
100
50
.348
Devers Bos
80
324
106
59
.327
Bogaerts Bos
83
308
97
51
.315
J.Martinez Bos
76
300
94
50
.313
Benintendi KC
85
313
98
35
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.
