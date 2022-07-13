NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 86 324 108 61 .333 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 Freeman LAD 86 341 106 56 .311 McNeil NYM 77 264 82 38 .311 M.Machado SD 78 295 90 52 .305 Hoerner ChC 72 256 78 28 .305 Bell Was 87 316 96 44 .304 T.Turner LAD 86 346 105 49 .303 Lux LAD 78 248 75 43 .302 Swanson Atl 89 340 101 55 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Adames, Milwaukee, 18; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 72; Cron, Colorado, 67; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 63; Lindor, New York, 61; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 57; Arenado, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; 2 tied at 8-5.

