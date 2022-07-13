Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:02 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
86
324
108
61
.333

Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318

Freeman LAD
86
341
106
56
.311

McNeil NYM
77
264
82
38
.311

M.Machado SD
78
295
90
52

READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 86 324 108 61 .333
Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318
Freeman LAD 86 341 106 56 .311
McNeil NYM 77 264 82 38 .311
M.Machado SD 78 295 90 52 .305
Hoerner ChC 72 256 78 28 .305
Bell Was 87 316 96 44 .304
T.Turner LAD 86 346 105 49 .303
Lux LAD 78 248 75 43 .302
Swanson Atl 89 340 101 55 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Adames, Milwaukee, 18; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 72; Cron, Colorado, 67; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 63; Lindor, New York, 61; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 57; Arenado, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; 2 tied at 8-5.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Spangdahlem AB Tech Expo
7|19 AWS Immersion Workshop On Going...
7|19 Run:ai, GAI, & Carahsoft Happy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories