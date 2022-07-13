NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
86
324
108
61
.333
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
Freeman LAD
86
341
106
56
.311
McNeil NYM
77
264
82
38
.311
M.Machado SD
78
295
90
52
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|86
|324
|108
|61
|.333
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|Freeman LAD
|86
|341
|106
|56
|.311
|McNeil NYM
|77
|264
|82
|38
|.311
|M.Machado SD
|78
|295
|90
|52
|.305
|Hoerner ChC
|72
|256
|78
|28
|.305
|Bell Was
|87
|316
|96
|44
|.304
|T.Turner LAD
|86
|346
|105
|49
|.303
|Lux LAD
|78
|248
|75
|43
|.302
|Swanson Atl
|89
|340
|101
|55
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Adames, Milwaukee, 18; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 72; Cron, Colorado, 67; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 63; Lindor, New York, 61; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 57; Arenado, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; 2 tied at 8-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.