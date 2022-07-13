AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 79 291 101 51 .347 Devers Bos 81 328 107 59 .326 Benintendi KC 86 318 100 36 .314 J.Martinez Bos 76 300 94 50 .313 Kirk Tor 78 247 77 41 .312 Bogaerts Bos 84 312 97 51 .311 Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306 France Sea 74 291 89 32 .306 Gurriel Jr. Tor 79 285 87 35 .305 Y.Díaz TB 79 267 81 39 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 56; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.

