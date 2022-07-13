AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
79
291
101
51
.347
Devers Bos
81
328
107
59
.326
Benintendi KC
86
318
100
36
.314
J.Martinez Bos
76
300
94
50
.313
Kirk Tor
78
247
77
41
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 56; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.
