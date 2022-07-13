Trending:
The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:01 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 79 291 101 51 .347
Devers Bos 81 328 107 59 .326
Benintendi KC 86 318 100 36 .314
J.Martinez Bos 76 300 94 50 .313
Kirk Tor 78 247 77 41 .312
Bogaerts Bos 84 312 97 51 .311
Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306
France Sea 74 291 89 32 .306
Gurriel Jr. Tor 79 285 87 35 .305
Y.Díaz TB 79 267 81 39 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 56; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.

