AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
80
292
101
51
.346
Devers Bos
82
332
108
59
.325
Benintendi KC
87
322
102
37
.317
Bogaerts Bos
85
315
99
52
.314
Kirk Tor
79
250
78
43
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|80
|292
|101
|51
|.346
|Devers Bos
|82
|332
|108
|59
|.325
|Benintendi KC
|87
|322
|102
|37
|.317
|Bogaerts Bos
|85
|315
|99
|52
|.314
|Kirk Tor
|79
|250
|78
|43
|.312
|T.Anderson ChW
|61
|255
|79
|37
|.310
|J.Martinez Bos
|77
|304
|94
|50
|.309
|Alvarez Hou
|75
|268
|82
|57
|.306
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|80
|289
|88
|35
|.304
|Y.Díaz TB
|80
|271
|82
|40
|.303
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 57; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; 3 tied at 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.