The Associated Press
July 14, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
80
292
101
51
.346

Devers Bos
82
332
108
59
.325

Benintendi KC
87
322
102
37
.317

Bogaerts Bos
85
315
99
52
.314

Kirk Tor
79
250
78
43

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 57; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

