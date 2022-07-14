AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 80 292 101 51 .346 Devers Bos 82 332 108 59 .325 Benintendi KC 87 322 102 37 .317 Bogaerts Bos 85 315 99 52 .314 Kirk Tor 79 250 78 43 .312 T.Anderson ChW 61 255 79 37 .310 J.Martinez Bos 77 304 94 50 .309 Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306 Gurriel Jr. Tor 80 289 88 35 .304 Y.Díaz TB 80 271 82 40 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 57; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

