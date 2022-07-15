Trending:
The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 1:50 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 88 332 110 62 .331
Freeman LAD 88 347 111 58 .320
McNeil NYM 78 268 83 38 .310
Hoerner ChC 74 263 81 28 .308
M.Machado SD 80 303 93 54 .307
T.Turner LAD 88 355 108 50 .304
Iglesias Col 74 273 83 29 .304
Bell Was 90 330 99 45 .300
Lux LAD 80 254 76 44 .299
Arenado StL 87 328 97 41 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Soto, Washington, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 68; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 67; Lindor, New York, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 65; Arenado, St. Louis, 58; Riley, Atlanta, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-5.

Top Stories