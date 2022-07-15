NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
88
332
110
62
.331
Freeman LAD
88
347
111
58
.320
McNeil NYM
78
268
83
38
.310
Hoerner ChC
74
263
81
28
.308
M.Machado SD
80
303
93
54
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|88
|332
|110
|62
|.331
|Freeman LAD
|88
|347
|111
|58
|.320
|McNeil NYM
|78
|268
|83
|38
|.310
|Hoerner ChC
|74
|263
|81
|28
|.308
|M.Machado SD
|80
|303
|93
|54
|.307
|T.Turner LAD
|88
|355
|108
|50
|.304
|Iglesias Col
|74
|273
|83
|29
|.304
|Bell Was
|90
|330
|99
|45
|.300
|Lux LAD
|80
|254
|76
|44
|.299
|Arenado StL
|87
|328
|97
|41
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Soto, Washington, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; 4 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 68; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 67; Lindor, New York, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 65; Arenado, St. Louis, 58; Riley, Atlanta, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.