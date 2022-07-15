NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Goldschmidt StL

88

332

110

62

.331 Freeman LAD

88

347

111

58

.320 McNeil NYM

78

268

83

38

.310 Hoerner ChC

74

263

81

28

.308 M.Machado SD

80

303

93

54 READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 88 332 110 62 .331 Freeman LAD 88 347 111 58 .320 McNeil NYM 78 268 83 38 .310 Hoerner ChC 74 263 81 28 .308 M.Machado SD 80 303 93 54 .307 T.Turner LAD 88 355 108 50 .304 Iglesias Col 74 273 83 29 .304 Bell Was 90 330 99 45 .300 Lux LAD 80 254 76 44 .299 Arenado StL 87 328 97 41 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Soto, Washington, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 68; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 67; Lindor, New York, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 65; Arenado, St. Louis, 58; Riley, Atlanta, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-5.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.