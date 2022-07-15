AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
81
297
102
51
.343
Devers Bos
83
336
110
60
.327
Benintendi KC
87
322
102
37
.317
Bogaerts Bos
86
319
101
53
.317
Kirk Tor
80
254
80
43
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 69; Judge, New York, 66; Tucker, Houston, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Stanton, New York, 58; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Robert, Chicago, 54.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.
