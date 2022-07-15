AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 81 297 102 51 .343 Devers Bos 83 336 110 60 .327 Benintendi KC 87 322 102 37 .317 Bogaerts Bos 86 319 101 53 .317 Kirk Tor 80 254 80 43 .315 T.Anderson ChW 62 260 81 40 .312 J.Martinez Bos 78 307 94 51 .306 Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306 Gurriel Jr. Tor 81 293 89 35 .304 France Sea 76 300 91 32 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 69; Judge, New York, 66; Tucker, Houston, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Stanton, New York, 58; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Robert, Chicago, 54.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

