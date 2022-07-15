Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 1:50 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
81
297
102
51
.343

Devers Bos
83
336
110
60
.327

Benintendi KC
87
322
102
37
.317

Bogaerts Bos
86
319
101
53
.317

Kirk Tor
80
254
80
43

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 81 297 102 51 .343
Devers Bos 83 336 110 60 .327
Benintendi KC 87 322 102 37 .317
Bogaerts Bos 86 319 101 53 .317
Kirk Tor 80 254 80 43 .315
T.Anderson ChW 62 260 81 40 .312
J.Martinez Bos 78 307 94 51 .306
Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306
Gurriel Jr. Tor 81 293 89 35 .304
France Sea 76 300 91 32 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 69; Judge, New York, 66; Tucker, Houston, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Stanton, New York, 58; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Robert, Chicago, 54.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|21 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
7|21 2022 Government Spending Priorities and...
7|21 Digital Transformation in Emergency...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories