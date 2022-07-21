On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 4:31 pm
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 90 339 112 64 .330
Freeman LAD 90 355 114 60 .321
Bell Was 93 341 106 49 .311
Hoerner ChC 77 274 84 29 .307
T.Turner LAD 90 363 111 54 .306
M.Machado SD 83 314 95 56 .303
Iglesias Col 77 282 85 29 .301
McNeil NYM 81 280 84 38 .300
Cron Col 90 346 103 55 .298
S.Marte NYM 77 312 92 52 .295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 20; Adames, Milwaukee, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 70; Cron, Colorado, 69; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 68; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Olson, Atlanta, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Freeman, Los Angeles, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 58.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Darvish, San Diego, 8-4.

