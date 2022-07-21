NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
90
339
112
64
.330
Freeman LAD
90
355
114
60
.321
Bell Was
93
341
106
49
.311
Hoerner ChC
77
274
84
29
.307
T.Turner LAD
90
363
111
54
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 20; Adames, Milwaukee, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 70; Cron, Colorado, 69; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 68; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Olson, Atlanta, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Freeman, Los Angeles, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 58.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Darvish, San Diego, 8-4.
