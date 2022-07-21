AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
84
308
104
52
.338
Devers Bos
86
346
112
62
.324
Benintendi KC
87
322
102
37
.317
Bogaerts Bos
89
329
104
54
.316
Kirk Tor
83
267
84
45
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|84
|308
|104
|52
|.338
|Devers Bos
|86
|346
|112
|62
|.324
|Benintendi KC
|87
|322
|102
|37
|.317
|Bogaerts Bos
|89
|329
|104
|54
|.316
|Kirk Tor
|83
|267
|84
|45
|.315
|T.Anderson ChW
|65
|274
|85
|44
|.310
|France Sea
|79
|315
|97
|35
|.308
|Alvarez Hou
|75
|268
|82
|57
|.306
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|84
|304
|93
|37
|.306
|J.Abreu ChW
|90
|345
|105
|52
|.304
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Stanton, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; 2 tied at 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 75; Judge, New York, 70; Tucker, Houston, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Devers, Boston, 55.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Cease, Chicago, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.