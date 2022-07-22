Trending:
The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 1:51 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 84 308 104 52 .338
Devers Bos 86 346 112 62 .324
Benintendi KC 87 322 102 37 .317
Bogaerts Bos 89 329 104 54 .316
Kirk Tor 83 267 84 45 .315
T.Anderson ChW 65 274 85 44 .310
Alvarez Hou 77 272 84 59 .309
France Sea 79 315 97 35 .308
Gurriel Jr. Tor 84 304 93 37 .306
J.Abreu ChW 90 345 105 52 .304

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 75; Judge, New York, 73; Alvarez, Houston, 63; Tucker, Houston, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Devers, Boston, 55.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Cease, Chicago, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

Top Stories