NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
91
344
114
65
.331
Freeman LAD
91
357
115
62
.322
Bell Was
94
344
106
49
.308
T.Turner LAD
91
368
113
55
.307
Hoerner ChC
78
280
85
30
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|91
|344
|114
|65
|.331
|Freeman LAD
|91
|357
|115
|62
|.322
|Bell Was
|94
|344
|106
|49
|.308
|T.Turner LAD
|91
|368
|113
|55
|.307
|Hoerner ChC
|78
|280
|85
|30
|.304
|Iglesias Col
|77
|282
|85
|29
|.301
|M.Machado SD
|84
|318
|95
|56
|.299
|Cron Col
|90
|346
|103
|55
|.298
|S.Marte NYM
|78
|316
|94
|52
|.297
|McNeil NYM
|82
|283
|84
|39
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Betts, Los Angeles, 21; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 21; Cron, Colorado, 21; Soto, Washington, 20; Adames, Milwaukee, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 72; Cron, Colorado, 69; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 68; Lindor, New York, 66; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Freeman, Los Angeles, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.