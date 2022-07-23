Trending:
The Associated Press
July 23, 2022
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
91
344
114
65
.331

Freeman LAD
91
357
115
62
.322

Bell Was
94
344
106
49
.308

T.Turner LAD
91
368
113
55
.307

Hoerner ChC
78
280
85
30

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Betts, Los Angeles, 21; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 21; Cron, Colorado, 21; Soto, Washington, 20; Adames, Milwaukee, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 72; Cron, Colorado, 69; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 68; Lindor, New York, 66; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Freeman, Los Angeles, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2.

