NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 91 344 114 65 .331 Freeman LAD 91 357 115 62 .322 Bell Was 94 344 106 49 .308 T.Turner LAD 91 368 113 55 .307 Hoerner ChC 78 280 85 30 .304 Iglesias Col 77 282 85 29 .301 M.Machado SD 84 318 95 56 .299 Cron Col 90 346 103 55 .298 S.Marte NYM 78 316 94 52 .297 McNeil NYM 82 283 84 39 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Betts, Los Angeles, 21; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 21; Cron, Colorado, 21; Soto, Washington, 20; Adames, Milwaukee, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 72; Cron, Colorado, 69; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 68; Lindor, New York, 66; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Freeman, Los Angeles, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2.

