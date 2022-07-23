Trending:
The Associated Press
July 23, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 84 308 104 52 .338
Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324
Benintendi KC 88 326 104 37 .319
Kirk Tor 84 273 87 47 .319
Gurriel Jr. Tor 85 311 99 40 .318
Bogaerts Bos 90 332 104 54 .313
T.Anderson ChW 66 278 87 45 .313
Alvarez Hou 77 272 84 59 .309
France Sea 79 315 97 35 .308
J.Abreu ChW 91 348 106 52 .305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 77; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 63; Tucker, Houston, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Devers, Boston, 55.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Cease, Chicago, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

