AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|84
|308
|104
|52
|.338
|Devers Bos
|87
|349
|113
|62
|.324
|Benintendi KC
|88
|326
|104
|37
|.319
|Kirk Tor
|84
|273
|87
|47
|.319
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|85
|311
|99
|40
|.318
|Bogaerts Bos
|90
|332
|104
|54
|.313
|T.Anderson ChW
|66
|278
|87
|45
|.313
|Alvarez Hou
|77
|272
|84
|59
|.309
|France Sea
|79
|315
|97
|35
|.308
|J.Abreu ChW
|91
|348
|106
|52
|.305
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; 2 tied at 19.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 77; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 63; Tucker, Houston, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Devers, Boston, 55.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Cease, Chicago, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.
