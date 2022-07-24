NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
93
352
118
68
.335
Freeman LAD
94
369
120
65
.325
Bell Was
96
351
107
49
.305
T.Turner LAD
94
381
116
56
.304
Iglesias Col
80
296
89
32
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Alonso, New York, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 63; Freeman, Los Angeles, 62; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.
