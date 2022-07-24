NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 93 352 118 68 .335 Freeman LAD 94 369 120 65 .325 Bell Was 96 351 107 49 .305 T.Turner LAD 94 381 116 56 .304 Iglesias Col 80 296 89 32 .301 Hoerner ChC 80 287 86 32 .300 M.Machado SD 86 327 99 58 .303 McNeil NYM 83 287 84 39 .293 Arenado StL 91 345 102 42 .296 Lux LAD 86 271 80 48 .295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Alonso, New York, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 63; Freeman, Los Angeles, 62; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.

