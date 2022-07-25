Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 10:08 pm
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
93
352
118
68
.335

Freeman LAD
94
369
120
65
.325

Bell Was
96
351
107
49
.305

T.Turner LAD
94
381
116
56
.304

Hoerner ChC
81
290
88
32

READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 93 352 118 68 .335
Freeman LAD 94 369 120 65 .325
Bell Was 96 351 107 49 .305
T.Turner LAD 94 381 116 56 .304
Hoerner ChC 81 290 88 32 .303
Iglesias Col 81 297 89 32 .300
M.Machado SD 87 331 99 58 .299
S.Marte NYM 80 324 96 54 .296
Arenado StL 91 345 102 42 .296
Lux LAD 86 271 80 48 .295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 82; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 63; Freeman, Los Angeles, 62; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 Africa Endeavor 2022
8|1 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
8|1 2022 IEEE International Symposium on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories