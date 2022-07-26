NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Goldschmidt StL

93

352

118

68

.335 Freeman LAD

94

369

120

65

.325 Bell Was

96

351

107

49

.305 T.Turner LAD

94

381

116

56

.304 Hoerner ChC

81

290

88

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 93 352 118 68 .335 Freeman LAD 94 369 120 65 .325 Bell Was 96 351 107 49 .305 T.Turner LAD 94 381 116 56 .304 Hoerner ChC 81 290 88 32 .303 Iglesias Col 81 297 89 32 .300 M.Machado SD 87 331 99 58 .299 S.Marte NYM 80 324 96 54 .296 Arenado StL 91 345 102 42 .296 Lux LAD 86 271 80 48 .295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 82; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 63; Freeman, Los Angeles, 62; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.

