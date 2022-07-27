Trending:
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 87 319 108 54 .339
Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324
Benintendi KC 92 343 110 40 .321
Bogaerts Bos 94 347 110 55 .317
Kirk Tor 86 281 89 48 .317
Gurriel Jr. Tor 88 323 101 40 .313
France Sea 84 333 103 38 .309
T.Anderson ChW 69 289 89 47 .308
Alvarez Hou 81 283 87 63 .307
Giménez Cle 85 276 83 36 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 66; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

