AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
87
319
108
54
.339
Devers Bos
87
349
113
62
.324
Benintendi KC
92
343
110
40
.321
Bogaerts Bos
94
347
110
55
.317
Kirk Tor
86
281
89
48
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 66; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.
