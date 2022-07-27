AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 87 319 108 54 .339 Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324 Benintendi KC 92 343 110 40 .321 Bogaerts Bos 94 347 110 55 .317 Kirk Tor 86 281 89 48 .317 Gurriel Jr. Tor 88 323 101 40 .313 France Sea 84 333 103 38 .309 T.Anderson ChW 69 289 89 47 .308 Alvarez Hou 81 283 87 63 .307 Giménez Cle 85 276 83 36 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 66; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

