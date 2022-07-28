On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
July 28, 2022
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
93
352
118
68
.335

Freeman LAD
97
378
122
65
.323

T.Turner LAD
97
393
121
56
.308

Hoerner ChC
82
294
90
32
.306

Iglesias Col
82
301
91
33

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 93 352 118 68 .335
Freeman LAD 97 378 122 65 .323
T.Turner LAD 97 393 121 56 .308
Hoerner ChC 82 294 90 32 .306
Iglesias Col 82 301 91 33 .302
Bell Was 99 361 109 50 .302
Lux LAD 89 282 85 48 .301
S.Marte NYM 82 333 100 56 .300
M.Machado SD 89 338 101 61 .299
Arenado StL 91 345 102 42 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 71; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64; Freeman, Los Angeles, 63; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 61.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.

