NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
93
352
118
68
.335
Freeman LAD
97
378
122
65
.323
T.Turner LAD
97
393
121
56
.308
Hoerner ChC
82
294
90
32
.306
Iglesias Col
82
301
91
33
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 71; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64; Freeman, Los Angeles, 63; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 61.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.
