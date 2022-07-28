NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 93 352 118 68 .335 Freeman LAD 97 378 122 65 .323 T.Turner LAD 97 393 121 56 .308 Hoerner ChC 82 294 90 32 .306 Iglesias Col 82 301 91 33 .302 Bell Was 99 361 109 50 .302 Lux LAD 89 282 85 48 .301 S.Marte NYM 82 333 100 56 .300 M.Machado SD 89 338 101 61 .299 Arenado StL 91 345 102 42 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 71; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64; Freeman, Los Angeles, 63; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 61.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.

