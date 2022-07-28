AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
88
324
108
54
.333
Devers Bos
87
349
113
62
.324
Benintendi KC
93
347
111
40
.320
Bogaerts Bos
95
350
111
55
.317
Gurriel Jr. Tor
88
323
101
...
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|88
|324
|108
|54
|.333
|Devers Bos
|87
|349
|113
|62
|.324
|Benintendi KC
|93
|347
|111
|40
|.320
|Bogaerts Bos
|95
|350
|111
|55
|.317
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|88
|323
|101
|40
|.313
|Kirk Tor
|87
|285
|89
|48
|.312
|T.Anderson ChW
|70
|294
|91
|48
|.310
|France Sea
|84
|333
|103
|38
|.309
|Alvarez Hou
|82
|285
|88
|64
|.309
|Robert ChW
|74
|306
|92
|48
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.