AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 88 324 108 54 .333 Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324 Benintendi KC 93 347 111 40 .320 Bogaerts Bos 95 350 111 55 .317 Gurriel Jr. Tor 88 323 101 40 .313 Kirk Tor 87 285 89 48 .312 T.Anderson ChW 70 294 91 48 .310 France Sea 84 333 103 38 .309 Alvarez Hou 82 285 88 64 .309 Robert ChW 74 306 92 48 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

