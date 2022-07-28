On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
July 28, 2022 3:45 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 88 324 108 54 .333
Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324
Benintendi KC 93 347 111 40 .320
Bogaerts Bos 95 350 111 55 .317
Gurriel Jr. Tor 88 323 101 40 .313
Kirk Tor 87 285 89 48 .312
T.Anderson ChW 70 294 91 48 .310
France Sea 84 333 103 38 .309
Alvarez Hou 82 285 88 64 .309
Robert ChW 74 306 92 48 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

