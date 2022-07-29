Trending:
The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 12:10 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 88 324 108 54 .333
Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324
Bogaerts Bos 96 352 112 56 .318
Benintendi KC 94 351 111 40 .316
Kirk Tor 88 288 91 48 .316
Gurriel Jr. Tor 89 326 102 42 .313
France Sea 85 336 104 38 .310
T.Anderson ChW 70 294 91 48 .310
Alvarez Hou 83 288 89 65 .309
Robert ChW 74 306 92 48 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 83; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-6.

Top Stories