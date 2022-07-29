AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
88
324
108
54
.333
Devers Bos
87
349
113
62
.324
Bogaerts Bos
96
352
112
56
.318
Benintendi KC
94
351
111
40
.316
Kirk Tor
88
288
91
48
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 83; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-6.
