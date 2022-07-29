AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 88 324 108 54 .333 Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324 Bogaerts Bos 96 352 112 56 .318 Benintendi KC 94 351 111 40 .316 Kirk Tor 88 288 91 48 .316 Gurriel Jr. Tor 89 326 102 42 .313 France Sea 85 336 104 38 .310 T.Anderson ChW 70 294 91 48 .310 Alvarez Hou 83 288 89 65 .309 Robert ChW 74 306 92 48 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 83; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-6.

