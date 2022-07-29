Trending:
The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 12:10 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 93 352 118 68 .335
Freeman LAD 98 381 123 67 .323
T.Turner LAD 98 397 124 59 .312
Lux LAD 90 287 88 49 .307
Hoerner ChC 82 294 90 32 .306
Bell Was 99 361 109 50 .302
S.Marte NYM 82 333 100 56 .300
Iglesias Col 83 304 91 33 .299
M.Machado SD 89 338 101 61 .299
Arenado StL 91 345 102 42 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 72; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 9-5.

