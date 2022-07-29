NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
93
352
118
68
.335
Freeman LAD
98
381
123
67
.323
T.Turner LAD
98
397
124
59
.312
Lux LAD
90
287
88
49
.307
Hoerner ChC
82
294
90
32
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 72; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 9-5.
