NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Goldschmidt StL

93

352

118

68

.335 Freeman LAD

98

381

123

67

.323 T.Turner LAD

98

397

124

59

.312 Lux LAD

90

287

88

49

.307 Hoerner ChC

82

294

90

32 READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 93 352 118 68 .335 Freeman LAD 98 381 123 67 .323 T.Turner LAD 98 397 124 59 .312 Lux LAD 90 287 88 49 .307 Hoerner ChC 82 294 90 32 .306 Bell Was 99 361 109 50 .302 S.Marte NYM 82 333 100 56 .300 Iglesias Col 83 304 91 33 .299 M.Machado SD 89 338 101 61 .299 Arenado StL 91 345 102 42 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 72; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 9-5.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.