NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
94
356
119
68
.334
Freeman LAD
99
385
123
68
.319
T.Turner LAD
99
402
125
60
.311
Bell Was
100
363
111
51
.306
S.Marte NYM
83
338
103
57
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 72; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 67; Riley, Atlanta, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 65; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-4.
