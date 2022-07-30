Trending:
The Associated Press
July 30, 2022 12:04 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 94 356 119 68 .334
Freeman LAD 99 385 123 68 .319
T.Turner LAD 99 402 125 60 .311
Bell Was 100 363 111 51 .306
S.Marte NYM 83 338 103 57 .305
Lux LAD 91 290 88 49 .303
Iglesias Col 84 307 93 34 .303
Hoerner ChC 84 300 90 33 .300
Riley Atl 99 388 116 61 .299
M.Machado SD 90 342 102 62 .298

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 72; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 67; Riley, Atlanta, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 65; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-4.

