NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
96
365
120
69
.329
Freeman LAD
101
394
128
70
.325
T.Turner LAD
101
411
127
61
.309
Iglesias Col
86
314
96
36
.306
Bell Was
102
371
112
52
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; Olson, Atlanta, 21; 5 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 85; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 73; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66; Freeman, Los Angeles, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 65.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-4.
