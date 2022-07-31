AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
91
336
112
56
.333
Devers Bos
87
349
113
62
.324
Bogaerts Bos
99
364
115
57
.316
Benintendi KC
97
357
112
41
.314
T.Anderson ChW
73
305
95
48
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 91; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 70; Tucker, Houston, 65; A.García, Texas, 63; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Rizzo, New York, 62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.
