Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

St. Louis
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
3
8
3
Totals
35
10
14
10
Edman ss
4
1
2
0
Springer cf-rf
5
2
3
4
Carlson cf
5
1
2
2
...
|St. Louis
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Toronto
|300
|005
|20x
|—
|10
E_Carlson (2). DP_St. Louis 2, Toronto 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Bichette 2 (23). HR_Carlson (6), Guerrero Jr. (21), Springer (18), Kirk (12).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pallante
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Hicks L,2-5
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Fernández
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|McFarland
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Mayza W,5-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Beasley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Fernández pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:14. A_39,756 (53,506).
