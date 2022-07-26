Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

St. Louis Toronto ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

34

3

8

3 Totals

35

10

14

10 Edman ss

4

1

2

0 Springer cf-rf

5

2

3

4 Carlson cf

5

1

2

2 ... READ MORE

St. Louis Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 35 10 14 10 Edman ss 4 1 2 0 Springer cf-rf 5 2 3 4 Carlson cf 5 1 2 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 1 1 2 O’Neill lf 5 0 0 0 Kirk c 5 1 1 1 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 Bichette ss 4 2 2 0 Spangenberg 3b 0 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 1 2 0 Donovan 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Dickerson dh 4 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 2 2 Nootbaar rf 2 1 1 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 1 Knizner c 4 0 0 0 Biggio 1b 3 1 1 0

St. Louis 102 000 000 — 3 Toronto 300 005 20x — 10

E_Carlson (2). DP_St. Louis 2, Toronto 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Bichette 2 (23). HR_Carlson (6), Guerrero Jr. (21), Springer (18), Kirk (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Pallante 4 7 3 3 0 4 Hicks L,2-5 1 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 Fernández 1 4 3 3 2 1 McFarland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto Berríos 5 2-3 7 3 3 2 7 Mayza W,5-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 0 Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1 Beasley 1 1 0 0 2 1

Fernández pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:14. A_39,756 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.