Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 10:41 pm
< a min read
      

St. Louis

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
3
8
3

Totals
35
10
14
10

Edman ss
4
1
2
0

Springer cf-rf
5
2
3
4

Carlson cf
5
1
2
2

...

READ MORE

St. Louis Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 35 10 14 10
Edman ss 4 1 2 0 Springer cf-rf 5 2 3 4
Carlson cf 5 1 2 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 1 1 2
O’Neill lf 5 0 0 0 Kirk c 5 1 1 1
Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 Bichette ss 4 2 2 0
Spangenberg 3b 0 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 1 2 0
Donovan 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0
Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0
Dickerson dh 4 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 2 2
Nootbaar rf 2 1 1 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 1
Knizner c 4 0 0 0 Biggio 1b 3 1 1 0
St. Louis 102 000 000 3
Toronto 300 005 20x 10

E_Carlson (2). DP_St. Louis 2, Toronto 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Bichette 2 (23). HR_Carlson (6), Guerrero Jr. (21), Springer (18), Kirk (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Pallante 4 7 3 3 0 4
Hicks L,2-5 1 2-3 3 4 4 2 0
Fernández 1 4 3 3 2 1
McFarland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Berríos 5 2-3 7 3 3 2 7
Mayza W,5-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1
Beasley 1 1 0 0 2 1

Fernández pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:14. A_39,756 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|2 IT and Cyber Day at MacDill AFB
8|2 2022 GSA SmartPay Virtual Training...
8|2 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories