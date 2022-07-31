Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Detroit
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|H.Castro 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Toronto
|020
|020
|00x
|—
|4
E_Grossman (2), Báez 2 (15), Hill (1). DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Grossman (13), Guerrero Jr. (20), Bichette (24). HR_Báez (10), Chapman (20).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill L,1-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|De Jesus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos W,8-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Mayza H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano S,24-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:19. A_40,298 (53,506).
