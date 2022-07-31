Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Detroit Toronto ab

Detroit Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 4 6 4 Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 1 0 0 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 Báez ss 3 1 1 1 Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 H.Castro 1b 3 0 1 0 Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 2 2 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Tapia cf 3 0 0 0 Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0

Detroit 000 100 000 — 1 Toronto 020 020 00x — 4

E_Grossman (2), Báez 2 (15), Hill (1). DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Grossman (13), Guerrero Jr. (20), Bichette (24). HR_Báez (10), Chapman (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Hill L,1-3 5 6 4 4 2 1 Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lange 1 0 0 0 0 3 De Jesus 1 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto Berríos W,8-4 7 3 1 1 1 6 Mayza H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romano S,24-27 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:19. A_40,298 (53,506).

