Sports News

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022 2:43 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
30
1
3
1

Totals
31
4
6
4

Greene cf
4
0
0
0

Biggio 2b
3
1
0
0

Reyes rf
4
0
0
0

Guerrero...

READ MORE

Sports News

Top Stories