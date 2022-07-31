Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
1
3
1
1
8
Greene cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.243
Reyes rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.287
Báez ss
3
1
1
1
READ MORE
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|8
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|H.Castro 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|a-Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|2
|4
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000_1
|3
|4
|Toronto
|020
|020
|00x_4
|6
|0
a-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.
E_Grossman (2), Báez 2 (15), Hill (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Grossman (13), Guerrero Jr. (20), Bichette (24). HR_Báez (10), off Berríos; Chapman (20), off Hill. RBIs_Báez (39), Chapman 2 (57), Guerrero Jr. (63), Bichette (55).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Greene); Toronto 4 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Kirk, Tapia). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Toronto 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP_Hernández, Kirk.
DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, W.Castro, H.Castro; Báez, W.Castro, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 1-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|86
|5.88
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.79
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.70
|De Jesus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.89
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 8-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|80
|4.96
|Mayza, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.53
|Romano, S, 24-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.33
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:19. A_40,298 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.