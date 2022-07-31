On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Toronto 4, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022
< a min read
      

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 8
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Báez ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .221
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
H.Castro 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .201
a-Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 6 4 2 4
Biggio 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .216
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .283
Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .259
Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310
Chapman 3b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .249
Tapia cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .107
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Detroit 000 100 000_1 3 4
Toronto 020 020 00x_4 6 0

a-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.

E_Grossman (2), Báez 2 (15), Hill (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Grossman (13), Guerrero Jr. (20), Bichette (24). HR_Báez (10), off Berríos; Chapman (20), off Hill. RBIs_Báez (39), Chapman 2 (57), Guerrero Jr. (63), Bichette (55).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Greene); Toronto 4 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Kirk, Tapia). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Toronto 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Kirk. GIDP_Hernández, Kirk.

DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, W.Castro, H.Castro; Báez, W.Castro, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 1-3 5 6 4 4 2 1 86 5.88
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.79
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 2.70
De Jesus 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.89
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, W, 8-4 7 3 1 1 1 6 80 4.96
Mayza, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.53
Romano, S, 24-27 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.33

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:19. A_40,298 (53,506).

