Sports News

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:21 pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 4 3 3 6
Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .203
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .284
Haase c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .237
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .211
W.Castro cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .248
H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Reyes rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .277
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 10 5 3 5
Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .254
Tapia rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Kirk dh 3 0 2 1 1 1 .316
Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .107
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .313
Chapman 3b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .245
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Jansen c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .238
Detroit 010 000 110_3 4 2
Toronto 001 201 01x_5 10 1

E_Báez (13), Candelario (7), Bichette (11). LOB_Detroit 5, Toronto 8. 2B_Grossman (12), Reyes (7), Guerrero Jr. (19), Kirk (14). HR_W.Castro (3), off Kikuchi; Schoop (7), off Mayza; Chapman (17), off Alexander; Chapman (18), off De Jesus. RBIs_W.Castro (17), Schoop (26), Haase (26), Kirk (40), Chapman 3 (54), Jansen (21). SF_Haase, Jansen. S_Espinal.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Haase, Candelario); Toronto 4 (Hernández 3, Springer). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Toronto 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Hernández, Espinal.

DP_Detroit 2 (Schoop, H.Castro; Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander, L, 2-4 4 5 3 2 1 1 69 4.10
Vest 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.32
De Jesus 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 2 30 3.68
Cisnero 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Lange 1 0 1 0 1 0 18 2.77
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, W, 4-5 5 2 1 1 1 5 67 4.89
Cimber, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.95
Mayza, H, 9 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 2.67
García, H, 15 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 22 2.67
Romano, S, 22-25 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-0, Romano 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:52. A_27,080 (53,506).

Top Stories