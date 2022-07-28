Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
4
3
3
6
Grossman lf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.203
Báez ss
3
0
0
0
1
0
.216
Cabrera dh
3
0
0
0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|110_3
|4
|2
|Toronto
|001
|201
|01x_5
|10
|1
E_Báez (13), Candelario (7), Bichette (11). LOB_Detroit 5, Toronto 8. 2B_Grossman (12), Reyes (7), Guerrero Jr. (19), Kirk (14). HR_W.Castro (3), off Kikuchi; Schoop (7), off Mayza; Chapman (17), off Alexander; Chapman (18), off De Jesus. RBIs_W.Castro (17), Schoop (26), Haase (26), Kirk (40), Chapman 3 (54), Jansen (21). SF_Haase, Jansen. S_Espinal.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Haase, Candelario); Toronto 4 (Hernández 3, Springer). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Toronto 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Hernández, Espinal.
DP_Detroit 2 (Schoop, H.Castro; Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-4
|4
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|69
|4.10
|Vest
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.32
|De Jesus
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|3.68
|Cisnero
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.77
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 4-5
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|67
|4.89
|Cimber, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.95
|Mayza, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.67
|García, H, 15
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.67
|Romano, S, 22-25
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-0, Romano 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:52. A_27,080 (53,506).
