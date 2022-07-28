Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 4 3 3 6 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .203 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .284 Haase c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .237 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .211 W.Castro cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .248 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Reyes rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .277

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 5 3 5 Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .254 Tapia rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Kirk dh 3 0 2 1 1 1 .316 Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .313 Chapman 3b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .245 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Jansen c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .238

Detroit 010 000 110_3 4 2 Toronto 001 201 01x_5 10 1

E_Báez (13), Candelario (7), Bichette (11). LOB_Detroit 5, Toronto 8. 2B_Grossman (12), Reyes (7), Guerrero Jr. (19), Kirk (14). HR_W.Castro (3), off Kikuchi; Schoop (7), off Mayza; Chapman (17), off Alexander; Chapman (18), off De Jesus. RBIs_W.Castro (17), Schoop (26), Haase (26), Kirk (40), Chapman 3 (54), Jansen (21). SF_Haase, Jansen. S_Espinal.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Haase, Candelario); Toronto 4 (Hernández 3, Springer). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Toronto 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Hernández, Espinal.

DP_Detroit 2 (Schoop, H.Castro; Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 2-4 4 5 3 2 1 1 69 4.10 Vest 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.32 De Jesus 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 2 30 3.68 Cisnero 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Lange 1 0 1 0 1 0 18 2.77

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, W, 4-5 5 2 1 1 1 5 67 4.89 Cimber, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.95 Mayza, H, 9 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 2.67 García, H, 15 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 22 2.67 Romano, S, 22-25 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-0, Romano 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:52. A_27,080 (53,506).

