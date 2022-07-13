Trending:
Sports News

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 9:53 pm
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 2 2 Totals 32 8 11 8
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 2 1
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 2
Hall dh 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 2 1 0
Stott 2b 3 1 1 2 Hernández rf 4 2 2 4
Vierling cf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0
Muñoz 3b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 2 0
Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 Tapia lf 3 1 1 1
Philadelphia 000 000 200 2
Toronto 001 320 02x 8

E_Bichette (10). DP_Philadelphia 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 3. 2B_Castellanos (19). HR_Stott (6), Guerrero Jr. (20), Hernández 2 (11). SB_Tapia (5), Bichette (6). SF_Guerrero Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,8-5 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 4
Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Duron 1 2 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rossman 1 1 2 2 1 1
Toronto
Stripling W,5-3 7 2 2 0 0 6
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:31. A_30,853 (53,506).

Sports News

Top Stories