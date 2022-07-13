Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
30
2
2
2
Totals
32
8
11
8
Schwarber lf
4
0
0
0
Springer cf
4
1
1
0
Hoskins 1b
4
1
0
0
Bichette...
READ MORE
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|2
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Muñoz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Toronto
|001
|320
|02x
|—
|8
E_Bichette (10). DP_Philadelphia 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 3. 2B_Castellanos (19). HR_Stott (6), Guerrero Jr. (20), Hernández 2 (11). SB_Tapia (5), Bichette (6). SF_Guerrero Jr. (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,8-5
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Familia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duron
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rossman
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling W,5-3
|7
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:31. A_30,853 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.