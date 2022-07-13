Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia Toronto ab

Philadelphia Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 2 2 Totals 32 8 11 8 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 2 Hall dh 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 2 1 0 Stott 2b 3 1 1 2 Hernández rf 4 2 2 4 Vierling cf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 Muñoz 3b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 2 0 Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 Tapia lf 3 1 1 1

Philadelphia 000 000 200 — 2 Toronto 001 320 02x — 8

E_Bichette (10). DP_Philadelphia 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 3. 2B_Castellanos (19). HR_Stott (6), Guerrero Jr. (20), Hernández 2 (11). SB_Tapia (5), Bichette (6). SF_Guerrero Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler L,8-5 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 4 Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Duron 1 2 0 0 0 1 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rossman 1 1 2 2 1 1

Toronto Stripling W,5-3 7 2 2 0 0 6 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:31. A_30,853 (53,506).

