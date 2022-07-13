Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 9:53 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
2
2
2
0
9

Schwarber lf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.214

Hoskins 1b
4
1
0
0
0
1
.248

Castellanos rf
4
0
1
0

READ MORE

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 2 2 0 9
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
Hoskins 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .248
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Hall dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Stott 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .187
Vierling cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Muñoz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 11 8 2 7
Springer cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .262
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .266
Kirk c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .312
Hernández rf 4 2 2 4 0 2 .267
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .218
Espinal 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .274
Tapia lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .264
Philadelphia 000 000 200_2 2 0
Toronto 001 320 02x_8 11 1

E_Bichette (10). LOB_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 3. 2B_Castellanos (19). HR_Stott (6), off Stripling; Guerrero Jr. (20), off Wheeler; Hernández (10), off Wheeler; Hernández (11), off Rossman. RBIs_Stott 2 (25), Tapia (23), Guerrero Jr. 2 (56), Hernández 4 (39), Bichette (49). SB_Tapia (5), Bichette (6). SF_Guerrero Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hall); Toronto 1 (Bichette). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Toronto 1 for 5.

GIDP_Tapia, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 8-5 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 4 91 2.89
Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.80
Duron 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.25
Rossman 1 1 2 2 1 1 18 18.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling, W, 5-3 7 2 2 0 0 6 81 3.03
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.81
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 5.61

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:31. A_30,853 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|20 2022 - FAR Supplement - JAR - Justice...
7|20 NIST Customer Verification Compliance...
7|20 A Winning FOIA Recipe: The Ingredients...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories