Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
2
2
2
0
9
Schwarber lf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.214
Hoskins 1b
4
1
0
0
0
1
.248
Castellanos rf
4
0
1
0
READ MORE
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|2
|2
|0
|9
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.187
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Muñoz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|2
|7
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Kirk c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.267
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200_2
|2
|0
|Toronto
|001
|320
|02x_8
|11
|1
E_Bichette (10). LOB_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 3. 2B_Castellanos (19). HR_Stott (6), off Stripling; Guerrero Jr. (20), off Wheeler; Hernández (10), off Wheeler; Hernández (11), off Rossman. RBIs_Stott 2 (25), Tapia (23), Guerrero Jr. 2 (56), Hernández 4 (39), Bichette (49). SB_Tapia (5), Bichette (6). SF_Guerrero Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hall); Toronto 1 (Bichette). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Toronto 1 for 5.
GIDP_Tapia, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 8-5
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|91
|2.89
|Familia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.80
|Duron
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.25
|Rossman
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 5-3
|7
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|81
|3.03
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.81
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|5.61
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:31. A_30,853 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.