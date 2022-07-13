Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

30

2

2

2

0

9 Schwarber lf

4

0

0

0

0

3

.214 Hoskins 1b

4

1

0

0

0

1

.248 Castellanos rf

4

0

1

0 READ MORE

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 2 2 0 9 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Hoskins 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .248 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Hall dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Stott 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .187 Vierling cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Muñoz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 11 8 2 7 Springer cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .262 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .266 Kirk c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .312 Hernández rf 4 2 2 4 0 2 .267 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .218 Espinal 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .274 Tapia lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .264

Philadelphia 000 000 200_2 2 0 Toronto 001 320 02x_8 11 1

E_Bichette (10). LOB_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 3. 2B_Castellanos (19). HR_Stott (6), off Stripling; Guerrero Jr. (20), off Wheeler; Hernández (10), off Wheeler; Hernández (11), off Rossman. RBIs_Stott 2 (25), Tapia (23), Guerrero Jr. 2 (56), Hernández 4 (39), Bichette (49). SB_Tapia (5), Bichette (6). SF_Guerrero Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hall); Toronto 1 (Bichette). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Toronto 1 for 5.

GIDP_Tapia, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 8-5 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 4 91 2.89 Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.80 Duron 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.25 Rossman 1 1 2 2 1 1 18 18.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling, W, 5-3 7 2 2 0 0 6 81 3.03 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.81 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 5.61

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:31. A_30,853 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.