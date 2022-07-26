Tour de France Women’s Results

Sunday2nd StageA 136.4-km (84.75-mile) Meaux—Provins
1. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Jumbo Visma, 14:02.
2. Silvia Persico, Valcar-Travel & Service, Italy, same time.
3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Poland, Canyon // Sram Racing, same time.
4. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek Segafredo, :02 behind.
5. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, :12.
6. Lorena Wiebes, Netherlands, DSM, :31.
7. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, same time.
8. Rachele Barbieri, Italy, LIV Racing Xstra, same time.
9. Lotte Kopecky,...
1. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Team Jumbo Visma, 5:07:46.
2. Silvia Persico, Italy, Valcar-Travel & Service, :10 behind.
3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Poland, Canyon // Sram Racing, :12.
4. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek Segafredo, :18.
5. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, :28.
6. Lorena Wiebes, Netherlands, Team DSM, :35
7. Lotte Kopecky, Germany, SD Worx, :41.
8. Rachele Barbieri, Italy, LIV Racing Xstra, :45.
9. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, same time.
10. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, same time.
29. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, :50 behind.
65. Lily Williams, United States, Human Powered Health, 3:34.
66. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 3:36.
85. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 3:55.
92. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, 4:04.
116. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek Segafredo, 7:37.
1. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, 5:08:14.
2. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, :17 behind.
3. Anne Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X PRO Cycling, :22.
4. Pfeiffer Georgi, Britain, Team DSM, same time.
5. Ilse Pluimers, Netherlands, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, same time.
6. Julia Borgstrom, Sweden, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, :same time.
7. Shirin Van Anrooij, Netherlands, Trek Segafredo, :39.
8. Mischa Bredewold, Netherlands, Parkhotel Valkenburg, same time.
9. Henrietta Christie, New Zealand, Human Powered Health, :47.
10. Victoire Berteau, Vrance, Human COFIDIS Women Team, 1:26.
1. Femke Markus, Netherlands, Parkhotel Valkenburg, 2 points.
2. Femke Gerritse, Netherlands, Parhotel Valkenburg, 2.
3. Anna Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X Pro Cycling, 1.
4. Marit Raaijmakers, Netherlands, Human Powered Health, 1.
