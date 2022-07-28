Tour de France Women’s Results

Thursday5th StageA 175-kilometer (108.7-mile) Bar-le-Duc—Saint-Dié-des-Vosges
|Thursday
|5th Stage
|A 175-kilometer (108.7-mile) Bar-le-Duc—Saint-Dié-des-Vosges
1. Lorena Wiebes, Netherlands, Team DSM, 4:32:16.
2. Elisa Balsamo, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
3. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.
4. Rachele Barbieri, Italy, Liv Racing Xstra, same time.
5. Maike Van Der Dunn, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, same time.
6. Maria Giulia Confalonieri, Italy, Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team, same time.
7. Silvia Persico, Italy, Valcar-Travel & Service, same time.
8. Vittoria Guazzini, Italy, FDJ Suez Futuroscope, same time.
9. Tamara Dronova, Russia, Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad, same time.
10. Alexandra Manly, Australia, Team BikeExchange-Jayco, same time.
42. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, same time.
68. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, same time.
100. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, :39 behind.
120. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 2:22.
122. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 2:31.
128. Lily Williams, United States, Human Powered Health, 19:47.
1. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Team Jumbo Visma, 16:20:58.
2. Silvia Persico, Italy, Valcar-Travel & Service, :20 behind.
3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Poland, Canyon//Sram Racing, same time.
4. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :25.
5. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, South Africa, Team SD Worx, :55.
6. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, 1:01.
7. Juliette Labous, France, Team DSM, 1:09.
8. Annemiek Van Vleuten, Netherlands, Movistar Team, 1:18.
9. Cecilie Ludwig, Denmark, FDJ Suez Futuroscope, 1:52.
10. Elise Chabbey, Switzerland, Canyon//Sram Racing, 2:24.
13. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 2:59 behind.
28. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, 5:15.
54. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 16:28.
102. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek Segafredo, 27:45.
114. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 32:45.
125. Lily Williams, United States, Human Powered Health, 40:58.
1. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, 16:25:30.
2. Julia Borgstrom, Sweden, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, :16 behind.
3. Pfeiffer Georgi, Britain, Team DSM, :22.
4. Shirin Van Anrooij, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 1:24.
5. Mischa Bredewold, Netherlands, ParkHotel Valkenburg, 1:51.
6. Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini, Italy, Valcar-Travel & Service, 9:29.
7. Marie Le Net, France, FDJ Suez Futuroscope, 9:53.
8. Anne Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X PRO Cycling Team, 11:27.
9. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, 13:33.
10. Ilse Pluimers, Netherlands, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, 13:55.
1. Femke Gerritse, Netherlands, Parhotel Valkenburg, 8 points.
2. Coralie Demay, France, St-Michael Auber 93, 5.
3. Laura Asencio, France, Ceratizit-WNT-Pro Cycling Team, 5.
4. Marlen Reusser, Switzerland, Team SD Worx, 4.
5. Victoire Berteau, France, COFIDIS Women Team, 4.
6. Elise Chabbey, Switzerland, Canyon//Sram Racing, 4.
7. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, 3.
8. Mischa Bredewold, Netherlands, ParkHotel Valkenburg, 2.
9. Femke Markus, Netherlands, Parkhotel Valkenburg, 2.
10. Lane Lippert, Germany, Team DSM, 2.
