Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Terry McLaurin to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIODA PANTHERS — Re-signed F Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed C Colin White on unconditional waivers.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Waived D Doneil Henry.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Giacomo Vrioni from Juventus FC (Italian Serie A) and signed him to a designated player contract through 2025, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Hannah Bazemore acting director of athletics.

MARYLAND — Named John Phillips men’s head golf coach.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Keith Vroman track and field head coach.

NYU — Named Maurice Kearney assistant men’s basketball coach.

YALE — Named Sara Mitchell assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting director.

