Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALLNational Football League
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Terry McLaurin to a three-year contract extension.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
FLORIODA PANTHERS — Re-signed F Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed C Colin White on unconditional waivers.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Waived D Doneil Henry.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Giacomo Vrioni...
READ MORE
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Terry McLaurin to a three-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
FLORIODA PANTHERS — Re-signed F Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed C Colin White on unconditional waivers.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Waived D Doneil Henry.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Giacomo Vrioni from Juventus FC (Italian Serie A) and signed him to a designated player contract through 2025, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
CAMPBELL — Named Hannah Bazemore acting director of athletics.
MARYLAND — Named John Phillips men’s head golf coach.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Keith Vroman track and field head coach.
NYU — Named Maurice Kearney assistant men’s basketball coach.
YALE — Named Sara Mitchell assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting director.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.