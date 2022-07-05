Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Will Vest to Toledo (IL). Returned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchison from Toledo. Designated LHP Sam Howard for assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Victor Diaz on a minor league contract. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed INF Yu Chang off waivers from Pittsburgh. Reinstated LHP Jeffrey Springs from the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brandon Lowe from... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Will Vest to Toledo (IL). Returned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchison from Toledo. Designated LHP Sam Howard for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Victor Diaz on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed INF Yu Chang off waivers from Pittsburgh. Reinstated LHP Jeffrey Springs from the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brandon Lowe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded 2B Leonel Callez to Atlanta.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Ian Bibaut off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers. Designated C Chris Okey for assignment. Transferred RHP Tony Santillan from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Nick Lodolo from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Max Schrock to Louisville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed LHP Sam Clay off waivers from Washington and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Ben Gamel and INF Yoshi Tsutsugo from the 10-day IL. Placed C Tyler Heineman on the paternity list. Activated C Jason Delay from the taxi squad. Optioned INF Hoy Park and INF/OF Tucupita Marcanpo to Indianapolis (IL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed INF Kevin Whatley from Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed INF Phil Caulfield on the disabled list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Devin Buckner.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Tristan Pompey.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released INF Sam Claycamp.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed C Bismack Biyombo. Signed G Damion Lee.

FOOTBALL National Football League

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Terry McLaurin to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIODA PANTHERS — Re-signed F Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman assistant coaches.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed C Colin White on unconditional waivers.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Waived D Doneil Henry.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Giacomo Vrioni from Juventus FC (Italian Serie A) and signed him to a designated player contract through 2025, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Hannah Bazemore acting director of athletics.

MARYLAND — Named John Phillips men’s head golf coach.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Keith Vroman track and field head coach.

NYU — Named Maurice Kearney assistant men’s basketball coach.

YALE — Named Sara Mitchell assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting director.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.