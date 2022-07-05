Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHPs Alex Young and Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Nick Sandlin from Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Will Vest to Toledo (IL). Returned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchison from Toledo. Designated LHP Sam Howard for assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Victor Diaz on a minor league contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Chris... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHPs Alex Young and Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Nick Sandlin from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Will Vest to Toledo (IL). Returned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchison from Toledo. Designated LHP Sam Howard for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Victor Diaz on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 2. Recalled RHP Josh Windere from St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed INF Yu Chang off waivers from Pittsburgh. Reinstated LHP Jeffrey Springs from the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brandon Lowe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded 2B Leonel Callez to Atlanta.<.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP tyler Gilbert from Reno (PCL). Claimed INF Sergio Alcantara off waivers from San Diego. Designated RHP J.B. Wendelken for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Ian Gibaut off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers. Designated C Chris Okey for assignment. Transferred RHP Tony Santillan from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Nick Lodolo from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Max Schrock and C Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville (IL). Reinstated OF Tyler Naquin from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed LHP Sam Clay off waivers from Washington and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Ben Gamel and INF Yoshi Tsutsugo from the 10-day IL. Placed C Tyler Heineman on the paternity list. Activated C Jason Delay from the taxi squad. Optioned INF Hoy Park and INF/OF Tucupita Marcanpo to Indianapolis (IL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed INF Kevin Whatley from Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed INF Phil Caulfield on the disabled list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Devin Buckner.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Tristan Pompey.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released INF Sam Claycamp.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived Gs Rayjon Tucker and Luca Vildoza.

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed C Bismack Biyombo. Signed Gs Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Blake Wesley to a rookie contract. Claimed F Isaiah Roby off waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Terry McLaurin to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Nick Wolff and G Kyle Keyser to one-year, two-way contracts.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Andrew Cogliano to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed F Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman assistant coaches.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed C Colin White on unconditional waivers.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Waived D Doneil Henry.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Giacomo Vrioni from Juventus FC (Italian Serie A) and signed him to a designated player contract through 2025, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Hannah Bazemore acting director of athletics.

MARYLAND — Named John Phillips men’s head golf coach.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Keith Vroman track and field head coach.

NYU — Named Maurice Kearney assistant men’s basketball coach.

YALE — Named Sara Mitchell assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting director.

