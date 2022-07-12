Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CHICAGO WHITE XOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Minor League BaseballAtlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced RHP Kai-Wei Lin’s contract purchased by Wei Chuan Dragons (Chinese Professional Baseball League). BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Frank Kaminsky. BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Danilo Gallinaro. FOOTBALLNational Football League CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Davis Cheek. Added QB Baker Mayfield to the active roster. Canadian Football League ... ... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE XOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced RHP Kai-Wei Lin’s contract purchased by Wei Chuan Dragons (Chinese Professional Baseball League).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Frank Kaminsky.

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Danilo Gallinaro.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Davis Cheek. Added QB Baker Mayfield to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired LB Brian Cole and WR Luke McMillan.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed G Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way contract. Named Matt Harder strength and conditioning coach, David McLean pro scout and Cody McLeod player development coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Libor Hajek on a one-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Jeff Blashill assistant coach.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed D Myles McGurty.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Edwin Mosquera to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

D.C. UNITED — Named Wayne Rooney head coach.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Alan Benitez to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 visa.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Jason Pendant to Quevilly Rouen Metropole (Ligue 2).

COLLEGE

ST. ROSE — Named Nick Jones cross country/track and field head coach.

