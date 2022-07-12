Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CHICAGO WHITE XOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL).
Minor League BaseballAtlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced RHP Kai-Wei Lin’s contract purchased by Wei Chuan Dragons (Chinese Professional Baseball League).
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Frank Kaminsky.
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Danilo Gallinaro.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Davis Cheek. Added QB Baker Mayfield to the active roster.
Canadian Football League
