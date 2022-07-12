Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Louis Head off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Kirk McCarty for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Charlotte on a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington from... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Louis Head off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Kirk McCarty for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Kody Clemens and RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL). Recalled OF Akil Baddoo from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Angel Zerpa to Omaha (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Josh Fleming on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Durham (IL). Recalled RHPs Tommy Romero and Ralph Garza Jr. from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated C Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Gabriel Moreno to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Albert Almora Jr. and C Aramis Garcia on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Hunter Renfroe from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment. Sent C Alex Jackson to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent INF Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment. Sent INF Johan Camargo to Reading (EL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Dillon Peters from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Eric Stout to Indianapolis (IL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced RHP Kai-Wei Lin’s contract purchased by Wei Chuan Dragons (Chinese Professional Baseball League).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Frank Kaminsky.

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Danilo Gallinaro.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Davis Cheek. Added QB Baker Mayfield to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired LB Brian Cole and WR Luke McMillan.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed G Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way contract. Named Matt Harder strength and conditioning coach, David McLean pro scout and Cody McLeod player development coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Libor Hajek on a one-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Jeff Blashill assistant coach.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Pavel Cajan to a two-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed D Myles McGurty.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Edwin Mosquera to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

D.C. UNITED — Named Wayne Rooney head coach.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Alan Benitez to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 visa.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Jason Pendant to Quevilly Rouen Metropole (Ligue 2).

REAL SALT LAKE — Loaned F Jonathan Menendez to Club Atletico Sarsfield (Argentina) for the rest of the season.

COLLEGE

ST. ROSE — Named Nick Jones cross country/track and field head coach.

