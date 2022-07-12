Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Louis Head off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Kirk McCarty for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester (IL). Sent RHP Garrett Whitlock on a rehab assignement to Portland (EL). Sent LHP Josh Taylor on a rehab assignment to Portland. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Louis Head off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated LHP Kirk McCarty for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester (IL). Sent RHP Garrett Whitlock on a rehab assignement to Portland (EL). Sent LHP Josh Taylor on a rehab assignment to Portland.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Kody Clemens and RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL). Recalled OF Akil Baddoo from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Angel Zerpa to Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Austin Warren from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Jacob Lemoine for assignment. Optioned RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas. Claimed RHP David McKay off waivers from Tampa Bay.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Josh Fleming on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Durham (IL). Recalled RHPs Tommy Romero and Ralph Garza Jr. from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated C Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Gabriel Moreno to Buffalo (IL).Signed C Colton Shaver to a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Justin Steele from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Albert Almora Jr. and C Aramis Garcia on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Ryan Feltner from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL). Sent RHP Antonio Senzatela to Albuquerque on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Jorge Soler to Pensacola (SL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Hunter Renfroe from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment. Sent C Alex Jackson to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent INF Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment. Sent INF Johan Camargo to Reading (EL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Dillon Peters from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Eric Stout to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent INF Wil Myers to Lake Elsinore (CAL) on a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Robert Suarez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Estury Ruiz from El Paso (PCL). Optioned OF Brent Rooker to El Paso.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced RHP Kai-Wei Lin’s contract purchased by Wei Chuan Dragons (Chinese Professional Baseball League).

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed INF Magglio Ordonez, Jr.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed Justin Gomez and OF Rodney Tennie.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded RHP Eric Ezersky to Billings (Pioneer League) in exchange for OF Mitch Piatnik.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Nick Pacheco.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Frank Kaminsky.

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Danilo Gallinaro.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Bryn Forbes.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed Cs Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson and G Jalen Brunson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Davis Cheek. Added QB Baker Mayfield to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Mike Beaudry and added to active roster. Placed OL D’Antne Demery to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired LB Brian Cole and WR Luke McMillan.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed G Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way contract. Named Matt Harder strength and conditioning coach, David McLean pro scout and Cody McLeod player development coach. Acquired G Filip Gistavsson from Ottawa in exchange for G Cam Talbot.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Libor Hajek on a one-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Jeff Blashill assistant coach.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Pavel Cajan to a two-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed D Myles McGurty.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Edwin Mosquera to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

D.C. UNITED — Named Wayne Rooney head coach.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Alan Benitez to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 visa.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Jason Pendant to Quevilly Rouen Metropole (Ligue 2).

REAL SALT LAKE — Loaned F Jonathan Menendez to Club Atletico Sarsfield (Argentina) for the rest of the season.

COLLEGE

MINN.-CROOKSTON — Named Neil Mancktelow assistant men’s soccer coach.

ST. ROSE — Named Nick Jones cross country/track and field head coach.

