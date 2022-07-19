Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballNational League
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed LHP Angel Perdomo off waivers from Tampa Bay.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Serge Ibaka.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed F Nikolina Milic to a rest-of-season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Desmond Ridder to a four-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Doug Costin to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Olivier Leblanc to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Noah Delmas to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired the discovery priority for D Shaquell Moore from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAC) and signed him to a three-year contract, with an option for 2026.
ETSU — Named Trinese Fox assistant women’s basketball coach.
ST. NORBERT — Named Ryan Goggans head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach.
WASHINGTON & LEE — Named Sydney Anderson director of athletic communications.
