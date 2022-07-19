Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballNational League MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed LHP Angel Perdomo off waivers from Tampa Bay. BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Serge Ibaka. Women’s National Basketball Association MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed F Nikolina Milic to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALLNational Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Desmond Ridder to a four-year contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Doug Costin to... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed LHP Angel Perdomo off waivers from Tampa Bay.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Serge Ibaka.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed F Nikolina Milic to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Desmond Ridder to a four-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Doug Costin to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Olivier Leblanc to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Noah Delmas to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired the discovery priority for D Shaquell Moore from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAC) and signed him to a three-year contract, with an option for 2026.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Trinese Fox assistant women’s basketball coach.

ST. NORBERT — Named Ryan Goggans head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach.

WASHINGTON & LEE — Named Sydney Anderson director of athletic communications.

