Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed LHP Angel Perdomo off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Durham (IL). Designated RHP Cooper Criswell for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Serge Ibaka.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed F Nikolina Milic to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Desmond Ridder to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived QB Nate Stanley.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Doug Costin to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Chris Tierney on a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Olivier Leblanc to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Noah Delmas to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired the discovery priority for D Shaquell Moore from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAC) and signed him to a three-year contract, with an option for 2026.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired $300,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from LAFC and 2023 and 2024 GAM if contract conditions are met, in exchange for M Sebastian Mendez.

COLLEGE

CHARLOTTE — Announced G Octavia Jett-Wilson signed a one-year contract with PAOK Thessaloniki (Greek A-1 League).

ETSU — Named Trinese Fox assistant women’s basketball coach.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Ashley Prim assistant women’s basketball coach.

ST. NORBERT — Named Ryan Goggans head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach.

SOUTH ALABAMA — Announced the retirement of baseball’s volunteer assistant Alan Luckie and named Corley Reynolds volunteer assistant.

WASHINGTON & LEE — Named Sydney Anderson director of athletic communications.

