Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed LHP Angel Perdomo off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Durham (IL). Designated RHP Cooper Criswell for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Serge Ibaka.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Jaylin Williams.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Jeff Dowtin to a two-way contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Taj Gibson.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed F Nikolina Milic to a rest-of-season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Desmond Ridder to a four-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen and DT Bilal Nichols on the PUP list. Signed WR Isaiah Zuber to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed TE Stone Smartt on the NFI list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived QB Nate Stanley.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Placed OLs Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on the NFI list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Alontae Taylor to a four-year contract. Placed WR Rashid Shaheed on the NFI list.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Jeremy Ruckert on the NFI list. Signed RB Breece Hall.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Doug Costin to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Chris Tierney on a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Olivier Leblanc to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Noah Delmas to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY — Fined CF Montreal’s D Kamal Miller an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on July 16 against Toronto FC; Fined Atlanta M Marcelino Moreno an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on July 17 against Orlando City SC and fined NYFC F Valentin Castellanos an undisclosed amount for violating policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in a match on July 17 against N.Y. Red Bulls.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired the discovery priority for D Shaquell Moore from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAC) and signed him to a three-year contract, with an option for 2026.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired $300,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from LAFC and 2023 and 2024 GAM if contract conditions are met, in exchange for M Sebastian Mendez.
CHARLOTTE — Announced G Octavia Jett-Wilson signed a one-year contract with PAOK Thessaloniki (Greek A-1 League).
ETSU — Named Trinese Fox assistant women’s basketball coach.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Ashley Prim assistant women’s basketball coach.
ST. NORBERT — Named Ryan Goggans head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach.
SOUTH ALABAMA — Announced the retirement of baseball’s volunteer assistant Alan Luckie and named Corley Reynolds volunteer assistant.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced that F William Akio signed a three-year contract with Ross County FC of the Scottish Priemiership.
WASHINGTON & LEE — Named Sydney Anderson director of athletic communications.
