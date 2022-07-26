Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Max Wagner on a contract. Recalled INF Terrin Vavra from Norfolk. Placed INF Jonathan Arauz on the 10-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SSs Cutter Coffey, Mikey Romero and Bryant Zayas, RHPs Alex Hoppe, Caleb Bolden, Jonathan Brand and Isaac Coffey and C Matthew Donlan on contracts. Reinstated RHP Josh Winckowski from the COVID-19 list. Reinstated RHP Connor Seabold from the... READ MORE

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Max Wagner on a contract. Recalled INF Terrin Vavra from Norfolk. Placed INF Jonathan Arauz on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SSs Cutter Coffey, Mikey Romero and Bryant Zayas, RHPs Alex Hoppe, Caleb Bolden, Jonathan Brand and Isaac Coffey and C Matthew Donlan on contracts. Reinstated RHP Josh Winckowski from the COVID-19 list. Reinstated RHP Connor Seabold from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Worcester (IL). Optioned LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Worcester. Designated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent OF Oscar Gonzalez to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus (IL). Recalled LHP Kirk McCarty from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Rony Garcia on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brett Gillis and OFs Drew Gilbert and Jacob Melton on contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jackson Kowar to Omaha (IL). Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from Omaha.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency. Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled OF Tim Locastro from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP George Kirby from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Matt Brash to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded LHP Ben Bowden to San Francisco in exchange for a player to be named later.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Dallas Keuchel, Justin Sanchez, Seth Clark and Kohl Drake, RHPs Matt Brosky, Jacob Maton and Jackson Kelly, SS Griffin Cheney, OF Josh Hatcher on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with RHP Kumar Rocker on a contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Brandon Barriera, Mason Fluharty, Ian Churchill, and Ryan Chase, RHPs Ryan Jennings, T.J. Brock, Devereaux Harrison, Nolan Perry, Bo Bonds, Patrick Gallagher and Alex Amalfi, SSs Joshua Kasevich, Tucker Toman, Michael Turconi and Ryan McCarty, 2B Cade Doughty, 1B Peyton Williams, OFs Alan Roden, Dylan Rock and Vevonte Brown and C Samuel Hernandez Ten on contracts.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Dominic Perachi, RHPs Joshua Loeschor, Derek Diamond, Mike Walsh and J.P. Massey and OF Tres Gonzalez on contracts.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Jacson McGowan.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Riley Reiff. Signed S Jaquan Brisker to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin and CB Denzel Ward on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DT Sheldon Day and LB Anthony Walker on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Placed WR Javon Wims on the non-football illness list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OLB Randy Gregory on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Ty Clary, WR Osirus Mitchell and CB Donte Vaughn. Released DL Hauati Pututau, S Tre Sterling and CB Raleigh Texada.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Isaiah Ford and John Hurst. Waived DT Caeveon Patton and WR Kekoa Crawford.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu. Released WR Cody Core.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Andrew Adams, WR Marcus Kemp, OT Kamaal Seymour and DE Nick Williams. Waived DB Henry Black, DT Jabari Ellis and WR Travis Toivonen. Terminated contract of DB Maurice Canady. Placed WR Sterling Shepard, C Nick Gates and T Matt Peart on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed LB Azeez Ojulari on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Rashard Davis.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Kobe Smith.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Jason Verrett and TE Charlie Woerner on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DT Kalia Davis on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Boye Mafe to a four-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Julio Jones. Waived TE Codey McElroy with an injury designation. Signed TE Jake Hausmann.

TENNESEE TITANS — Announced the retirement of CB Buster Skrine.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed DE Chase Young on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added WR Kelvin McKnight to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named John Madden assistant coach.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Henry Bowlby to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year contract extension.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed RW Alex Chmelevski to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Keaton Thompson.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Signed Ds Kelli Hubly and Emily Menges to contract extensions through 2024.

COLLEGE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Kevin Nichols assistant baseball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.