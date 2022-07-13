Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 2

Vancouver
1
1
—
2
Cincinnati
2
0
—
2
First Half_1, Cincinnati, Barreal, 3 (Brenner), 3rd minute; 2, Vancouver, Gauld, 3 (Dajome), 5th; 3, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 10 (Brenner), 23rd.
Second Half_4, Vancouver, Dajome, 2 (Ricketts), 82nd.
Goalies_Vancouver, Cody Cropper, Isaac Boehmer; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Kenneth Vermeer.
Yellow Cards_Teibert, Vancouver, 38th; Nwobodo, Cincinnati, 52nd; Blackett, Cincinnati, 58th; Gauld, Vancouver, 90th+3.
Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa,...
A_21,078.
___
Lineups
Vancouver_Cody Cropper (Isaac Boehmer, 46th); Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown (Jake Nerwinski, 36th), Erik Godoy (Michael Baldisimo, 64th), Florian Jungwirth; Ryan Gauld, Ryan Raposo, Russell Teibert (Tosaint Ricketts, 81st), Pedro Vite (Brian White, 60th); Lucas Cavallini (Caio Alexandre, 80th), Cristian Dajome.
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Tyler Blackett, Geoff Cameron (Ian Murphy, 86th), Raymon Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, John Nelson; Alvaro Barreal, Obinna Nwobodo; Brenner, Yuya Kubo (Haris Medunjanin, 80th), Brandon Vazquez (Sergio Santos, 73rd, Arquimides Ordonez, 90th+2).
