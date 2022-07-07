Vancouver Whitecaps take shutout streak into matchup with Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (7-8-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-8-3, eighth in the Western Conference) Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +126, Minnesota United FC +197, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps head into a matchup with Minnesota United after securing three straight shutout wins. The Whitecaps are 6-5-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps are 3-1-0 when they score... READ MORE

Minnesota United FC (7-8-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-8-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +126, Minnesota United FC +197, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps head into a matchup with Minnesota United after securing three straight shutout wins.

The Whitecaps are 6-5-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps are 3-1-0 when they score a pair of goals.

United is 5-4-2 against conference opponents. United has an even goal differential, scoring and giving up 23.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has five goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Tosaint Ricketts has two goals over the past 10 games.

Emanuel Reynoso has scored seven goals and added three assists for United. Kemar Lawrence has one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 6-2-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Jake Nerwinski (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Erik Godoy (injured).

United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Niko Hansen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

