Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Soto dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
E_Bell (5). DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (15), García (10). HR_Schwarber 2 (27).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,7-5
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|Edwards Jr. H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Finnegan H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rainey S,12-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,5-6
|7
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Alvarado
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:57. A_22,369 (42,792).
