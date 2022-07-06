Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington Philadelphia ab

Washington Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 30 2 4 2 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 2 3 2 Soto dh 3 1 2 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Hernandez lf 4 1 3 1 Hall dh 4 0 0 0 Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 García ss 4 0 2 2 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Thomas rf 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0

Washington 000 100 200 — 3 Philadelphia 000 101 000 — 2

E_Bell (5). DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (15), García (10). HR_Schwarber 2 (27).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Gray W,7-5 6 4 2 2 1 11 Edwards Jr. H,6 1 0 0 0 1 2 Finnegan H,12 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rainey S,12-16 1 0 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia Nola L,5-6 7 2-3 7 3 3 1 3 Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:57. A_22,369 (42,792).

