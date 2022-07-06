Trending:
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 10:21 pm
Washington

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
3
8
3

Totals
30
2
4
2

Hernández 2b
4
0
0
0

Schwarber lf
4
2
3
2

Soto dh
3
1
2
0

E_Bell (5). DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (15), García (10). HR_Schwarber 2 (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gray W,7-5 6 4 2 2 1 11
Edwards Jr. H,6 1 0 0 0 1 2
Finnegan H,12 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rainey S,12-16 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola L,5-6 7 2-3 7 3 3 1 3
Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:57. A_22,369 (42,792).

