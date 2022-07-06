Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 1 4 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Soto dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .231 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Hernandez lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .276 Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256 García ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .325 Thomas rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .217 Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 3 16 Schwarber lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .226 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .251 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Hall dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .259 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .183

Washington 000 100 200_3 8 1 Philadelphia 000 101 000_2 4 0

E_Bell (5). LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (15), García (10). HR_Schwarber 2 (27), off Gray. RBIs_Hernandez (32), García 2 (14), Schwarber 2 (55). CS_Schwarber (1), García (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas, Adrianza, Ruiz); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Bell, Ruiz. GIDP_Bell, Castellanos.

DP_Washington 2 (Ruiz, Hernández, Ruiz; Hernández, García, Bell); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 7-5 6 4 2 2 1 11 100 4.14 Edwards Jr., H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.60 Finnegan, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.82 Rainey, S, 12-16 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.54

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 5-6 7 2-3 7 3 3 1 3 97 3.15 Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.32 Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:57. A_22,369 (42,792).

