Sports News

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 10:21 pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 1 4
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Soto dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .231
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Hernandez lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .276
Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256
García ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .325
Thomas rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .217
Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 3 16
Schwarber lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .226
Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .251
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Hall dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .259
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Washington 000 100 200_3 8 1
Philadelphia 000 101 000_2 4 0

E_Bell (5). LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (15), García (10). HR_Schwarber 2 (27), off Gray. RBIs_Hernandez (32), García 2 (14), Schwarber 2 (55). CS_Schwarber (1), García (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas, Adrianza, Ruiz); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Bell, Ruiz. GIDP_Bell, Castellanos.

DP_Washington 2 (Ruiz, Hernández, Ruiz; Hernández, García, Bell); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 7-5 6 4 2 2 1 11 100 4.14
Edwards Jr., H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.60
Finnegan, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.82
Rainey, S, 12-16 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.54
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 5-6 7 2-3 7 3 3 1 3 97 3.15
Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.32
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:57. A_22,369 (42,792).

Top Stories