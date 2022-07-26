Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 1:38 am
< a min read
      

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
4
8
4
6
9

Robles cf
5
1
1
0
0
2
.235

Hernández 2b
4
1
2
1
1
2
.242

Soto rf
4
0
2
2

READ MORE

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 6 9
Robles cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .235
Hernández 2b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .242
Soto rf 4 0 2 2 1 1 .248
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .302
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Hernandez lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269
Thomas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
García ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Ruiz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Adrianza 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .195
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 8 1 1 8
Betts rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .266
T.Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .306
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .322
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Lamb dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .160
Lux 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .298
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Thompson lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .262
Washington 000 040 000_4 8 2
Los Angeles 001 000 000_1 8 0

E_Adrianza (1), García (10). LOB_Washington 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_T.Turner (24). 3B_Soto (1). HR_Hernandez (7), off Gonsolin; Thompson (3), off Espino. RBIs_Hernandez (34), Hernández (21), Soto 2 (45), Thompson (16). SB_Hernández (4), Ruiz (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Cruz 2, Bell, Robles 2); Los Angeles 6 (Betts 2, Lamb, T.Turner 2, Muncy). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Freeman. LIDP_Bell. GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Freeman; Betts, Freeman, Betts).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino 4 4 1 1 0 2 54 3.48
Machado, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.62
Arano, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.97
Harvey, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.52
Edwards Jr., H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 2.95
Finnegan, S, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.66
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin, L, 11-1 6 6 4 4 3 4 90 2.26
Price 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.28
Moronta 1 0 0 0 2 3 31 4.67
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 2-0. IBB_off Gonsolin (Bell). HBP_Moronta (Ruiz). WP_Moronta(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:14. A_48,647 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 Africa Endeavor 2022
8|1 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
8|1 2022 IEEE International Symposium on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories