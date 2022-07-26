Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
8
4
6
9
Robles cf
5
1
1
0
0
2
.235
Hernández 2b
4
1
2
1
1
2
.242
Soto rf
4
0
2
2
E_Adrianza (1), García (10). LOB_Washington 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_T.Turner (24). 3B_Soto (1). HR_Hernandez (7), off Gonsolin; Thompson (3), off Espino. RBIs_Hernandez (34), Hernández (21), Soto 2 (45), Thompson (16). SB_Hernández (4), Ruiz (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Cruz 2, Bell, Robles 2); Los Angeles 6 (Betts 2, Lamb, T.Turner 2, Muncy). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Freeman. LIDP_Bell. GIDP_Ruiz.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Freeman; Betts, Freeman, Betts).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|54
|3.48
|Machado, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.62
|Arano, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.97
|Harvey, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.52
|Edwards Jr., H, 8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.95
|Finnegan, S, 3-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.66
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, L, 11-1
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|90
|2.26
|Price
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.28
|Moronta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|31
|4.67
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Machado 2-0. IBB_off Gonsolin (Bell). HBP_Moronta (Ruiz). WP_Moronta(2).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:14. A_48,647 (56,000).
