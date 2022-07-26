Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

4

8

4

6

9 Robles cf

5

1

1

0

0

2

.235 Hernández 2b

4

1

2

1

1

2

.242 Soto rf

4

0

2

2 READ MORE

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 6 9 Robles cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .235 Hernández 2b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .242 Soto rf 4 0 2 2 1 1 .248 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .302 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231 Hernandez lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269 Thomas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 García ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Ruiz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Adrianza 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .195

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 1 8 1 1 8 Betts rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .266 T.Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .306 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .322 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Lamb dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .160 Lux 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .298 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Thompson lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .262

Washington 000 040 000_4 8 2 Los Angeles 001 000 000_1 8 0

E_Adrianza (1), García (10). LOB_Washington 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_T.Turner (24). 3B_Soto (1). HR_Hernandez (7), off Gonsolin; Thompson (3), off Espino. RBIs_Hernandez (34), Hernández (21), Soto 2 (45), Thompson (16). SB_Hernández (4), Ruiz (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Cruz 2, Bell, Robles 2); Los Angeles 6 (Betts 2, Lamb, T.Turner 2, Muncy). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Freeman. LIDP_Bell. GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Freeman; Betts, Freeman, Betts).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino 4 4 1 1 0 2 54 3.48 Machado, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.62 Arano, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.97 Harvey, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.52 Edwards Jr., H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 2.95 Finnegan, S, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.66

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, L, 11-1 6 6 4 4 3 4 90 2.26 Price 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.28 Moronta 1 0 0 0 2 3 31 4.67 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 2-0. IBB_off Gonsolin (Bell). HBP_Moronta (Ruiz). WP_Moronta(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:14. A_48,647 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.