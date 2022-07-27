Trending:
Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022
1 min read
      

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
8
14
8
1
8

Robles cf
5
2
3
0
0
1
.243

Hernández 2b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.242

Soto rf
4
1
0
0

Washington 200 000 024_8 14 1
Los Angeles 100 020 000_3 6 1

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th.

E_Bell (9), Lux (6). LOB_Washington 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bell (23), Cruz (14), T.Turner (25). 3B_García (2). HR_García (3), off Cleavinger; Betts (23), off Gray; Bellinger (13), off Gray. RBIs_Bell 2 (53), Hernandez (35), García 2 (17), Cruz 2 (50), Ruiz (23), Betts (52), Bellinger (36), Freeman (63). SB_Thomas (2), Robles (12). SF_Bell, Freeman. S_Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas, Robles, Hernandez); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Thompson, Lux). RISP_Washington 4 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Soto, Bell, Betts.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 5 5 3 3 2 6 94 4.45
Weems 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 26 6.06
Ramírez, W, 2-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.08
Arano, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.78
Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.12
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
White 6 9 2 2 0 4 98 3.70
Almonte, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.29
Cleavinger, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 6 4 1 3 36 10.38
Bickford 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0, Bickford 1-1. HBP_Cleavinger (Soto). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:27. A_53,302 (56,000).

