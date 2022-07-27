Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
8
14
8
1
8
Robles cf
5
2
3
0
0
1
.243
Hernández 2b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.242
Soto rf
4
1
0
0
|Washington
|200
|000
|024_8
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|020
|000_3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th.
E_Bell (9), Lux (6). LOB_Washington 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bell (23), Cruz (14), T.Turner (25). 3B_García (2). HR_García (3), off Cleavinger; Betts (23), off Gray; Bellinger (13), off Gray. RBIs_Bell 2 (53), Hernandez (35), García 2 (17), Cruz 2 (50), Ruiz (23), Betts (52), Bellinger (36), Freeman (63). SB_Thomas (2), Robles (12). SF_Bell, Freeman. S_Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas, Robles, Hernandez); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Thompson, Lux). RISP_Washington 4 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Soto, Bell, Betts.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|94
|4.45
|Weems
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|6.06
|Ramírez, W, 2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.08
|Arano, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.78
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.12
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|6
|
|9
|2
|2
|0
|4
|98
|3.70
|Almonte, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.29
|Cleavinger, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|6
|4
|1
|3
|36
|10.38
|Bickford
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0, Bickford 1-1. HBP_Cleavinger (Soto). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:27. A_53,302 (56,000).
