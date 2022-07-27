Trending:
Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 1:53 am
Washington

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
39
8
14
8

Totals
33
3
6
3

Robles cf
5
2
3
0

Betts rf
5
1
1
1

Hernández 2b
4
1
1
0

...

Washington Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 33 3 6 3
Robles cf 5 2 3 0 Betts rf 5 1 1 1
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 T.Turner ss 4 0 2 0
Soto rf 4 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 1
Bell 1b 4 1 2 2 Smith c 4 0 0 0
Hernandez dh 3 0 1 1 Lamb dh 3 0 0 0
Cruz ph-dh 2 1 1 2 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0
Ruiz c 5 0 1 1 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0
García ss 5 1 3 2 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Thompson lf 3 1 1 0
Thomas lf 3 1 2 0
Washington 200 000 024 8
Los Angeles 100 020 000 3

E_Bell (9), Lux (6). LOB_Washington 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bell (23), Cruz (14), T.Turner (25). 3B_García (2). HR_García (3), Betts (23), Bellinger (13). SB_Thomas (2), Robles (12). SF_Bell (5), Freeman (5). S_Hernández (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gray 5 5 3 3 2 6
Weems 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Ramírez W,2-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Arano H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0
Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
White 6 9 2 2 0 4
Almonte H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cleavinger L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 2-3 3 6 4 1 3
Bickford 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Cleavinger (Soto). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:27. A_53,302 (56,000).

Top Stories