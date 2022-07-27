Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington Los Angeles ab

Washington Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 33 3 6 3 Robles cf 5 2 3 0 Betts rf 5 1 1 1 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 T.Turner ss 4 0 2 0 Soto rf 4 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 1 Bell 1b 4 1 2 2 Smith c 4 0 0 0 Hernandez dh 3 0 1 1 Lamb dh 3 0 0 0 Cruz ph-dh 2 1 1 2 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 Ruiz c 5 0 1 1 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 García ss 5 1 3 2 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Thompson lf 3 1 1 0 Thomas lf 3 1 2 0

Washington 200 000 024 — 8 Los Angeles 100 020 000 — 3

E_Bell (9), Lux (6). LOB_Washington 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bell (23), Cruz (14), T.Turner (25). 3B_García (2). HR_García (3), Betts (23), Bellinger (13). SB_Thomas (2), Robles (12). SF_Bell (5), Freeman (5). S_Hernández (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Gray 5 5 3 3 2 6 Weems 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Ramírez W,2-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Arano H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0 Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles White 6 9 2 2 0 4 Almonte H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cleavinger L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 2-3 3 6 4 1 3 Bickford 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Cleavinger (Soto). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:27. A_53,302 (56,000).

