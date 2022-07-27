Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Robles cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lamb dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|200
|000
|024
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|100
|020
|000
|—
|3
E_Bell (9), Lux (6). LOB_Washington 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bell (23), Cruz (14), T.Turner (25). 3B_García (2). HR_García (3), Betts (23), Bellinger (13). SB_Thomas (2), Robles (12). SF_Bell (5), Freeman (5). S_Hernández (3).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Weems
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramírez W,2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|White
|6
|
|9
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Almonte H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleavinger L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|6
|4
|1
|3
|Bickford
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Cleavinger (Soto). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:27. A_53,302 (56,000).
