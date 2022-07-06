Washington 85, Atlanta 66

WASHINGTON (85) Clark 3-9 0-0 7, Delle Donne 10-17 4-4 26, Austin 0-0 1-4 1, Atkins 2-7 6-6 10, Cloud 5-9 1-3 13, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 6-9 1-2 14, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Machida 1-3 0-1 2, Walker-Kimbrough 4-8 3-3 12, Westbrook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 16-23 85. ATLANTA (66) Billings 4-6 2-4 10, Howard 5-13 0-0 10, Vaughn 2-7 0-0 4, Hayes 4-11 2-3 10, Wheeler 3-6 0-0 6, Hillmon 1-2... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (85)

Clark 3-9 0-0 7, Delle Donne 10-17 4-4 26, Austin 0-0 1-4 1, Atkins 2-7 6-6 10, Cloud 5-9 1-3 13, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 6-9 1-2 14, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Machida 1-3 0-1 2, Walker-Kimbrough 4-8 3-3 12, Westbrook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 16-23 85.

ATLANTA (66)

Billings 4-6 2-4 10, Howard 5-13 0-0 10, Vaughn 2-7 0-0 4, Hayes 4-11 2-3 10, Wheeler 3-6 0-0 6, Hillmon 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 3-6 4-4 10, Durr 2-3 0-0 4, McDonald 2-3 4-4 8, Wallace 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 26-62 14-17 66.

Washington 20 21 17 27 — 85 Atlanta 20 16 18 12 — 66

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-20 (Cloud 2-4, Delle Donne 2-4, Walker-Kimbrough 1-1, Hines-Allen 1-2, Clark 1-6, Machida 0-1, Atkins 0-2), Atlanta 0-12 (Hillmon 0-1, McDonald 0-1, Parker 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Howard 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Delle Donne 8), Atlanta 31 (Billings 9). Assists_Washington 13 (Cloud 4), Atlanta 15 (Billings 4). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Atlanta 18. A_1,810 (3,500)

