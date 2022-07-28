Washington 87, Dallas 77

WASHINGTON (87) Clark 5-7 0-0 13, Hines-Allen 5-9 3-6 14, Austin 6-7 0-3 12, Atkins 4-9 4-5 14, Cloud 4-11 4-4 14, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3 5-6 9. Totals 31-55 16-24 87. DALLAS (77) Gray 5-12 0-0 12, Thornton 3-6 0-1 6, McCowan 9-11 9-16 27, Mabrey 3-15 2-2 8, Ogunbowale 6-17 4-6 19, Harrison 1-7 0-0 2, Collier 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 0-3 0-0... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (87)

Clark 5-7 0-0 13, Hines-Allen 5-9 3-6 14, Austin 6-7 0-3 12, Atkins 4-9 4-5 14, Cloud 4-11 4-4 14, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3 5-6 9. Totals 31-55 16-24 87.

DALLAS (77)

Gray 5-12 0-0 12, Thornton 3-6 0-1 6, McCowan 9-11 9-16 27, Mabrey 3-15 2-2 8, Ogunbowale 6-17 4-6 19, Harrison 1-7 0-0 2, Collier 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-73 16-27 77.

Washington 24 32 12 19 — 87 Dallas 14 22 19 22 — 77

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-15 (Clark 3-3, Cloud 2-3, Atkins 2-4, Hawkins 1-2, Hines-Allen 1-3), Dallas 5-22 (Ogunbowale 3-8, Gray 2-5, Harris 0-1, Burton 0-2, Thornton 0-2, Mabrey 0-4). Fouled Out_Washington 1 (Austin), Dallas None. Rebounds_Washington 26 (Austin 5), Dallas 37 (McCowan 11). Assists_Washington 20 (Cloud 7), Dallas 14 (Mabrey 4). Total Fouls_Washington 19, Dallas 20. A_4,382 (7,000)

