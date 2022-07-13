Washington visits Phoenix following Cunningham’s 36-point outing

Washington Mystics (15-10, 8-6 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (10-15, 4-10 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Washington Mystics after Sophie Cunningham scored 36 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 118-107 overtime loss to the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury have gone 6-4 in home games. Phoenix is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record. The Mystics are 8-6 on the road. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.9... READ MORE

Washington Mystics (15-10, 8-6 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (10-15, 4-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Washington Mystics after Sophie Cunningham scored 36 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 118-107 overtime loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury have gone 6-4 in home games. Phoenix is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mystics are 8-6 on the road. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won 83-65 in the last meeting on June 14. Austin led the Mystics with 16 points, and Diamond DeShields led the Mercury with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Diggins-Smith is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ariel Atkins averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mystics, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Elena Delle Donne is shooting 51.1% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 85.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Mystics: None listed.

